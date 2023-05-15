Matt McLain starts at short, hits 2nd in debut as Reds face Colorado Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds have wasted no time in inserting Matt McLain into the heart of their plans. After confirming his call-up earlier today, they’ll rolling him out as the team’s starting shortstop in the series debut in Denver, hitting their 2021 1st round draftee in the #2 spot of the lineup against the Colorado Rockies.

Here’s the lineup for all the proof you require:

The Reds are fresh off a series victory on the road against the Miami Marlins, and they’ll be looking to keep the good vibes going against their fellow sub-.500 buddies in Coors Field. To do so, they’ll need to bonk Colorado starter Connor Seabold around a bit, something that his career 7.40 ERA in 15 GS suggests is quite doable.

Hunter Greene, meanwhile, will be tasked with keeping the ball in the yard in Denver this evening, something that’s eluded him a bit in his last two starts (3 HR allowed, in total) after being something of his calling-card earlier in the season.

First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET. Turn on, tune in, and McLain out.

Rockies Lineup