Reds go for series sweep of Marlins in Miami on Sunday; Nick Lodolo placed on injured list

Jake Fraley hasn’t yet homered today, though that’s surely just a matter of time.

The Cincinnati Reds and their red-hot outfielder have bonked the Miami Marlins around for a trio of homers and a pair of victories already in this series in south Florida, and while Jake is not in the starting lineup this afternoon, he’s a good bet to send another meatball flying to the moon later anyway.

Jake sits to begin this one because of the presence of lefty starter Braxton Garrett on the lineup card, and the Reds have stacked their lineup with lefty-mashers and Kevin Newman accordingly. Nick Senzel has been bumped up to the #2 spot in the lineup today, and he’s my pick to click in the game today which, as is wont to happen, has immediately cursed him into the nether-regions of an 0 for 4 day.

Luke Weaver, meanwhile, will get the start for the Reds a day removed from their bullpen being stretched to its thinnest. Weaver has yet to surpass a) 100 pitches in a game or b) 6.0 IP in a game in his Reds career, to date, and it’s hard to ask for a mor opportune time for both of those to be exceeded than in today’s game given the fatigue surely being felt by the rest of his pitching brethren.

First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

In other unfortunate news, the Reds have placed starter Nick Lodolo on the injured list with ‘calf tendinitis,’ and while it’s not mentioned in their tweet below, I’m assuming that’s backdated a bit since he’s missed his last two starts waiting it out. Casey Legumina has joined him on the IL, and the Reds have recalled a trio of pitchers to replace them (and the optioned Levi Stoudt).

First pitch with the new-look bullpen is set for 1:40 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Moms love it when you sweep for them.



Marlins Lineup