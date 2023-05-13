Game 39: Reds at Marlins (1:10 PM ET) - Law vs. Alcantara

The Cincinnati Reds will run out Derek Law as an opener for the second time this week, this time doing so opposite resident Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara, you’ll recall, won the 2022 National League Cy Young Award in a runaway after leading all of Major League Baseball in innings pitched, bWAR, batters faced, and complete games.

The Cincinnati Reds also called-up pitcher Levi Stoudt from AAA Louisville, sending down reliever Kevin Herget to make way on the roster. With the status of SP Nick Lodolo’s calf still in question, it would certainly appear that Stoudt is poised for a spot in the starting rotation for the near future.

First pitch Saturday is set for 1:10 PM ET. Jake Fraley is probably not going to sock another pair of homers, but he’s sure going to try. Thanks for that, Jake!

Go Reds! They’re one of Paul Bako’s favorite teams!