An incomplete list of MLB players who would be leading the Cincinnati Reds in homers

The Reds have played 37 games so far this year, and 21 of those (57%) have come in Great American Ball Park, their home stadium which has been an absolute haven for homer-socking since its inception. Just last season, for instance, Statcast’s park factors rated GABP as not just the single most conducive for dingers in the game, its 150 rating sat miles ahead of the 124 mark of the hilariously boring-named stadium of the Chicago White Sox. The Reds topped that same list in 2021 with a mark of 130, too.

75 players across the Major League Baseball landscape have socked at least 6 homers so far in the 2023 season. None of them wear the uniform of the Cincinnati Reds.

101 players across the Major League Baseball landscape have socked at least 5 homers so far in the 2023. Just one - Spencer Steer - wears the uniform of the Cincinnati Reds.

We often list here on Fridays, and for this one we’ll take a quick look at some of the names that dot the leaderboard at, or ahead of Steer and the rest of the Reds gang that you may not have suspected would be out-dingering at the moment.

Luke Raley

Taylor Walls

Jake Burger

Jack Suwinksi

LaMonte Wade, Jr.

Yandy Diaz

Brent Rooker

JD Davis

Jonah Heim

Ryan Mountcastle

Harold Ramirez

Yan Gomes

Wilmer Flores

Blake Sabol

Christian Betancourt

Thairo Estrada

Alex Verdugo

Tommy Edman

Tristan Casas

Brian Anderson

Mike Yastrzemski

Lourdes Gurriel, Jr.

Cal Raleigh, San Luis Obispo

If only the Reds had players stashed elsewhere capable of socking homers with proclivity...

The @LouisvilleBats' trio is at it again:



Matt McLain: 3rd straight game with a homer

CES: 471 foot bomb

Elly De La Cruz: Thinks he popped out but casually hits a HR instead pic.twitter.com/BN5xF3pZoc — Reds On The Rise (@RedsOnTheRise) May 12, 2023

Speaking of which, BK and ARF joined me last night on the latest episode of Walks Will Haunt to talk about this very topic, since the bats on the Bats have been absolutely lighting it up of late. Who gets the call-up first - Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, or Elly De La Cruz? Do the Reds really insist on carrying three catchers when the combined HR output from their C and DH spots this year is 3...three?!

