An incomplete list of MLB players who would be leading the Cincinnati Reds in homers

The Reds have played 37 games so far this year, and 21 of those (57%) have come in Great American Ball Park, their home stadium which has been an absolute haven for homer-socking since its inception. Just last season, for instance, Statcast’s park factors rated GABP as not just the single most conducive for dingers in the game, its 150 rating sat miles ahead of the 124 mark of the hilariously boring-named stadium of the Chicago White Sox. The Reds topped that same list in 2021 with a mark of 130, too.
75 players across the Major League Baseball landscape have socked at least 6 homers so far in the 2023 season. None of them wear the uniform of the Cincinnati Reds.
101 players across the Major League Baseball landscape have socked at least 5 homers so far in the 2023. Just one - Spencer Steer - wears the uniform of the Cincinnati Reds.
We often list here on Fridays, and for this one we’ll take a quick look at some of the names that dot the leaderboard at, or ahead of Steer and the rest of the Reds gang that you may not have suspected would be out-dingering at the moment.
Luke Raley
Taylor Walls
Jake Burger
Jack Suwinksi
LaMonte Wade, Jr.
Yandy Diaz
Brent Rooker
JD Davis
Jonah Heim
Ryan Mountcastle
Harold Ramirez
Yan Gomes
Wilmer Flores
Blake Sabol
Christian Betancourt
Thairo Estrada
Alex Verdugo
Tommy Edman
Tristan Casas
Brian Anderson
Mike Yastrzemski
Lourdes Gurriel, Jr.
Cal Raleigh, San Luis Obispo
If only the Reds had players stashed elsewhere capable of socking homers with proclivity...
The @LouisvilleBats' trio is at it again:— Reds On The Rise (@RedsOnTheRise) May 12, 2023
Matt McLain: 3rd straight game with a homer
CES: 471 foot bomb
Elly De La Cruz: Thinks he popped out but casually hits a HR instead pic.twitter.com/BN5xF3pZoc
Speaking of which, BK and ARF joined me last night on the latest episode of Walks Will Haunt to talk about this very topic, since the bats on the Bats have been absolutely lighting it up of late. Who gets the call-up first - Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, or Elly De La Cruz? Do the Reds really insist on carrying three catchers when the combined HR output from their C and DH spots this year is 3...three?!
You can catch a listen by pressing play on the embedded player below, or by doing the same after following this link if said embed is stripped out on your browser.
