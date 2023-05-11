Starter Derek Law, shortstop Kevin Newman lead Reds in rubber match vs. Mets

Nick Lodolo was bumped back a few days due to his recent struggles, while Luis Cessa was booted from the roster altogether for his. The Cincinnati Reds starting rotation, always destined to be a question mark this season after a) last year’s decimating trades, b) the inexperience of the ‘proven’ portions still around, and c) the lack of investment in it all winter, appears to already be at something of a tipping point.

Today’s void? It will be filled initially by Derek Law, who’ll be starting a big league game for the first time since 2019.

Law, who has somehow skated by with a 3.00 ERA in 17 appearances as a reliever this year despite walking 11 in just 18.0 IP, will presumably only be asked to go a couple of innings as an opener, perhaps getting through the New York Mets lineup once before handing things over to someone else. Recently promoted Ben Lively may well be next up in the mix, too.

A win today would give the series to the Reds after back to back one-run games have divided it evenly thus far. To win, though, they’ll need to get past Mets starter Kodai Senga and his ghost forkball.

First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Mets Lineup