Hunter Greene, Justin Verlander take the GABP mound tonight for Reds vs. Mets

After looking positively electric on the mound for a trio of starts, Hunter Greene looked like he was en route to a fourth against the Chicago White Sox his last time out. He put up zeroes through the first four frames, but a GABP special of a 3-run homer to LF off the bat of Elvis Andrus spoiled that in the Top of the 5th while a 6th inning laser off the bat of Luis Robert went for a 2-run blast that helped end the Cincinnati Reds starter’s day.

Today marks Greene’s first time back on the bump since that frustrating outing, and he’ll be tasked with keeping the potent New York Mets offense in check. He’ll also be sharing the bump with one Justin Verlander in a generation-spanning matchup that’s intriguing as can be.

It’s also a game that, if won, would give the Reds yet another series victory in GABP. They currently own an 11-8 record in their home park this year, even though they’ve been outscored by 18 runs there in those games (thanks, White Sox!). Problematic as their road woes have been, there’s still a lot to enjoy about how the rallyin’ Redlegs have stood their ground more often than not at home.

First pitch this evening is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Mets Lineup