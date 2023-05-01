It’s San Diego’s turn to witness the might of the Cincinnati Reds

The San Diego Padres sputtered out of the gate this year despite an offseason of spending the likes of which we will never, ever see in Cincinnati. That said, they seem to have found their stride of late, and welcome the Reds this evening having won 7 of their last 10 overall, including a pair of wins over the San Francisco Giants in Mexico City over the weekend.

Perhaps it’s unsurprising that their return to form has coincided with the return of Fernando Tatis, Jr. from his suspension. He has been back for 9 games now, socked a pair of dingers, and after an iffy first few games appears set and ready to resume his role as engine of potentially the most potent lineup in the game today.

For the record, Tatis, Jr. is 4 for 10 with a homer, a triple, and a double off of Luke Weaver, tonight’s Reds starter, so take that into consideration when setting your fantasies.

First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET, and it will feature the current National League Player of the Week in Nick Senzel. Congrats, Nick!

Reds Lineup

First of three in San Diego.



Padres Lineup