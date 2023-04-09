Game 8: Reds at Phillies (1:05 PM ET) - Overton vs. Walker

The hope here is that we’ll all be able to forget the disaster that yesterday’s game became. The individual nature of it should be easy enough to disassociate from the emotion, but I fear the concept is one we’ll be forced to face repeatedly this season.

An excellent start by a brilliant young Cincinnati Reds starter against a purported powerhouse lineup only for it to be handed over to an ill-equipped bullpen. What could possibly go wrong?

Anyway, the Reds try to turn the page today with Connor Overton on the mound in lieu of Graham Ashcraft, who was bumped back a day much to the chagrin of my own fantasy team. It’s far from a get right situation, on paper, but let’s hope he can figure out that aspect of his game today regardless.

First pitch is imminent. Go Reds, they could be Jeff Treadway’s favorite team!