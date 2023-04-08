Game 7: Reds at Phillies (4:05 PM ET) - Lodolo vs. Falter

Lefty Nick Lodolo leads the Cincinnati Reds in Citizens Bank Park this afternoon, doing so with an eye on shutting down the Philadelphia Phillies so the Cincinnati Reds can level this first road series of their season.
First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.
Go Reds! They’re potentially Benito Santiago’s favorite team!
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|PHILLIES
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Trea Turner - SS
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Kyle Schwarber - DH
|Wil Myers - 1B
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Tyler Stephenson - DH
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Kevin Newman - SS
|Alec Bohm - 1B
|TJ Friedl - LF
|Josh Harrison - LF
|Stuart Fairchild - RF
|Edmundo Sosa - 3B
|Jose Barrero - CF
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Curt Casali - C
|Cristian Pache - CF
|Nick Lodolo - LHP
|Bailey Falter - LHP
