Nick Lodolo leads Cincinnati Reds delegation in Philadelphia

Nine baserunners allowed in just 5.0 IP is not your typical Nick Lodolo start. He’s better than that, and that 1.800 WHIP is surely far higher than what we’ll see from the brilliant Cincinnati Reds left-hander going forward in his second season in the big leagues.

He’ll get a chance to improve upon his first outing of the season this afternoon when he toes the rubber in Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia against the Phillies. Of course, his first outing of the year against the Pittsburgh Pirates wasn’t all bad, as he managed to strike out 9 Buccos in that 5.0 IP of work, and that’s what he’ll look to lean on again this afternoon as the Reds look to get back into the series following their Friday defeat.

Fellow lefty Bailey Falter will be on the mound for the Phils, the 25 year old fresh off a hard-luck loss despite yielding just 2 ER in his 5.1 IP season debut in Texas against the Rangers. Since he’s a lefty, the Reds have stacked right-handers in their lineup against him, meaning the likes of Jake Fraley and Will Benson are on the pine to begin this game.

First pitch is set for 4:05 pM ET, and manager David Bell is expected backfor today’s action after missing out yesterday due to a ‘minor medical procedure.’

