Philadelphia repels Red Coats in way George Washington could have only dreamed of at Brandywine

It was not the finest day for the Cincinnati Reds.
In their first true road contest of the season - one that coincided with the home opener of reigning National League pennant winners in Philadelphia - the team’s bullpen yielded 3-runs, the difference in Cincinnati’s 5-2 loss to the Phillies.
Hunter Greene was once again shaky in a start despite flashing elite stuff, his unwillingness to mix-in a change-up perhaps leading to his undoing. An ardous 2nd inning in which he walked three Phillies in a row to force in a run was indicative of his up and down day.
Derek Law was tagged for a 2-run tater by JT Realmuto that gave the Phillies the lead for good in the Bottom of the 7th, and Reiver Sanmartin later yielded a solo blast to pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa in the Bottom of the 8th.
That, sadly, was that.
Tony Graphananino
[Link to interactive FanGraphs WPA chart and box score]
Other Notes
- Spencer Steer doubled and scored, and that’s probably good enough for today’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game nod. Probably.
- Hunter Greene’s final line: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K on 93 pitches.
- These two will tussle again tomorrow with Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds. We’ll all hope that Bailey Falters in his start for Philadelphia. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.
