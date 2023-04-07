Game 6: Reds at Phillies (3:05 PM ET) - Greene vs. Wheeler

The Cincinnati Reds play road baseball for the first time in the 2023 season, with the Philadelphia Phillies playing host. Today marks the home opener for Philadelphia, the 2022 National League pennant winners, who’ll surely be celebrating their previous season prior to the first pitch.
Lineups below.
Baseball, after a three-day absence.
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|PHILLIES
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Trea Turner - SS
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Kyle Schwarber - DH
|Jake Fraley - DH
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Wil Myers - RF
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Jason Vosler - 1B
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Jake Cave - LF
|Will Benson - LF
|Kody Clemens - 1B
|Jose Barrero - SS
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Hunter Greene - RHP
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
Loading comments...