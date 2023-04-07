 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 6: Reds at Phillies (3:05 PM ET) - Greene vs. Wheeler

The Reds hit the road for the first time in 2023.

By Wick Terrell
The Cincinnati Reds play road baseball for the first time in the 2023 season, with the Philadelphia Phillies playing host. Today marks the home opener for Philadelphia, the 2022 National League pennant winners, who’ll surely be celebrating their previous season prior to the first pitch.

Baseball, after a three-day absence.

Today's Lineups

REDS PHILLIES
Jonathan India - 2B Trea Turner - SS
TJ Friedl - CF Kyle Schwarber - DH
Jake Fraley - DH J.T. Realmuto - C
Tyler Stephenson - C Nick Castellanos - RF
Wil Myers - RF Bryson Stott - 2B
Jason Vosler - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B
Spencer Steer - 3B Jake Cave - LF
Will Benson - LF Kody Clemens - 1B
Jose Barrero - SS Brandon Marsh - CF
Hunter Greene - RHP Zack Wheeler - RHP

