Where to watch the top prospects in the Cincinnati Reds system

The AAA Louisville Bats have been trying like heck to get their season underway for the last few days, though Mother Nature has been throwing them wicked sliders left and right. Despite a couple of weather-related cancellations and injuries causing us to wait to see Elly De La Cruz and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, they’ve at least managed to get through four games of their 2023 slate, and today will finally be joined on the schedule by some of the other affiliates of the Cincinnati Reds system.

The entire Louisville Bats roster - which includes Matt McLain alongside the rehabbing Joey Votto and Nick Senzel, among many others - can be found here.

AA Chattanooga begins today on the road against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and they’ll do so with a roster that’s heavy on good pitching. Andrew Abbott and Connor Phillips headline a rotation that will also feature former 2nd round pick Christian Roa, with Joe Boyle also part of it while throwing 100+ mph heaters. Noelvi Marte, almost universally ranked as the #2 prospect in the Cincinnati system, will man a spot in the Lookouts infield alongside Jose Torres and Ivan Johnson, while big-swinging Rece Hinds and Allan Cerda will occupy the outfield corners on most days.

The entire Chattanooga Lookouts roster can be found here.

Up the road in Dayton, the Dragons will begin their High-A campaign on the road against the Lake County Captains this evening. Their roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, the shortstop prospect who joined Noelvi Marte in the package sent by the Seattle Mariners last year in exchange for Luis Castillo. He’ll be joined on the infield by Tyler Callihan, who’s finally healthy and looking to hit the way we know he can, while former 1st round picks Austin Hendrick, Mat Nelson, and Jay Allen II also round out a formidable lineup.

The entire Dayton Dragons roster can be found here.

The Daytona Tortugas will wait until Friday evening to get their Class-A Florida State League season going, and when they do they’ll sport a roster chock full of some of the youngest talent in the system. Recent 1st rounder Cam Collier will flank former San Diego Padres prospect Victor Acosta on the left side of the infield most days, with the uber-talented Carlos Jorge and 1st rounder Sal Stewart alongside them. Leonardo Balcazar should get plenty of reps in that infield mix, too, while the likes of Ariel Almonte and Malvin Valdez will patrol the outfield.

The entire Daytona Tortugas roster can be found here.

Rest assured, we’ll have you covered on the happenings in minor league action with our Farmers Only reporting as the 2023 minor league season gets in full swing. Rumor has it there will even be a weekly Farmers Only podcast to recap the highlights one a week, too...