Jason Vosler, Lord of the Cincinnati Reds

The latest episode of Walks Will Haunt highlights Week One of the 2023 Cincinnati Reds season.

By Wick Terrell
Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jason Vosler has socked homers as a starter, socked homers off the bench, and socked homers while folks were still Googling his name to find out just exactly where the Cincinnati Reds found him.

As it turns out, he’s been the talk of the early season for the Reds, who at 3-2 so far have shown themselves as a team that’s willing to scrap its way back into the mix in the National League Central.

Walks Will Haunt broke down Vosler’s rise, where he fits in going forward, and the rest of what’s gone right so far in the early going for Cincinnati, and it’s ready for your ear’s consumption in podcast form by pressing the play button below. If that’s not working for you, you can find it here, though if you like/subscribe to the pod it’ll show up for you without prompt via Spotify, Stitcher, Apple, or wherever else you get your pods.

