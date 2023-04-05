Reds call up Kevin Herget, option Joel Kuhnel to AAA, designate Bennett Sousa for assignment

Kevin Herget turned 32 years old on Monday, and today he may well make his Cincinnati Reds debut.

Herget, who got into a trio of games with the Tampa Bay Rays last year, is not a stranger to big league ball, but his Reds debut was delayed by just barely missing out on the Opening Day roster after spring work in Goodyear. However, after Joel Kuhnel was leaned-on for 37 pitches in mop-up duty in last night’s loss to the Chicago Cubs, the Reds were in search of a fresh arm for their bullpen, and turned to Herget as that option.

The Reds announced the move this morning, noting that Kuhnel had been optioned to AAA Louisville and LHP Bennett Sousa had been designated for assignment to free up the 40-man roster spot for Herget.

The #Reds today selected from Triple-A Louisville the contract of RHP Kevin Herget, optioned to Louisville RHP Joel Kuhnel and designated for assignment LHP Bennett Sousa. pic.twitter.com/eUQaCNu4qW — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 5, 2023

Sousa had been a late addition to camp in Goodyear after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, but missed out on the team’s Opening Day roster as the Reds opted to go with lefties Reiver Sanmartin and Alex Young instead.

In Herget, the Reds will get a guy who used his fastball, slider, and change almost in equal thirds in his limited action with Tampa last year, a former 39th round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, and the lone player in Kean University (NJ) history to have made the big leagues. They also won’t be getting Jimmy Herget, the former Reds righty who is decidedly not Kevin.

Welcome to the bullpen fold, Kevin. We hope you’ve got a magic wand.