Reds aim for series win over Cubs with Hunter Greene on the mound

Nobody throws more 100+ mph heaters than Hunter Greene and, to date, no pitcher in Major League Baseball who has logged at least 3.0 IP during the 2023 season has struck opponents out with the proclivity of Hunter Greene.

8 of the 10 outs he recorded on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates came via the whiff, though he certainly was missing spots and not feeling his breaking pitches as well as we’ve seen him in previous outings. Maybe that was just the jitters of the biggest start of his young career, and hopefully that means there’s more effective heat in store in today’s series finale in GABP against the Chicago Cubs.

Last night’s bullpen impolsion aside, the Reds have a chance to open their season with back to back series victories at home against National League Central rivals, and a rock solid outing from Greene today would do a ton to propel them to just that. To do that, the Reds will have to tackle the head of the Cubs pitching staff in Marcus Stroman, with grounders galore likely needing to find holes into the outfield for the job to get done.

First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET, so prep yourself for some matinee action.

Go Reds! They’re George Foster’s favorite team!

Reds Lineup

HG on the mound for the series finale!



Powered by @PNCBank. pic.twitter.com/05dFNdn9ju — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 5, 2023

Cubs Lineup