Reds season-long pythagorean win/loss record mostly obliterated in 12-5 loss to Cubs

The good news is that the Cincinnati Reds have still, to date, won more baseball games than they have played during the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.

The bad news is that I’m not going to spill too much ink on the Reds falling completely apart in their Tuesday outing against the Chicago Cubs, since there were some relatively positive aspects to the 12-5 shellacking, believe it or not.

Luis Cessa was rather cromulent in his first outing as a starter, exiting having only yielded a lone ER in 5.1 IP. An inherited runner immediately came in to get charged to his ledger, naturally, but the Reds were up 3-1 when their 5th starter left the mound in the 6th inning, and that’s the kind of thing that deserves merit given how barely stitched together this entire pitching staff concept is at the moment.

The bullpen, however, was a complete and utter disaster on the evening. That’s a theme I worry we’re going to rehash a lot up until the Reds get the likes of Lucas Sims, Tony Santillan, Tejay Antone, & Co. back - and may even rehash once that crew returns, anyway.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game goes to TJ Friedl, who socked another homer, made a running grab in CF, finishing 2 for 2 with a run a sac bunt (!!) on the night as a whole. Jason Vosler and Stuart Fairchild matched him with homers, each donning the Viking helmet and cape in the process. Fairchild’s came late after the Reds had slumped to an 11-3 deficit, but at least he seized the chance to do some mashing after being inserted into the game in lieu of Friedl. Reds total CF production going up!

They’ll go get ‘em tomorrow.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes