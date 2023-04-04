Luis Cessa makes 2023 debut as Reds try and win second straight series

This has been quite a different start to the season compared with what we saw just a year ago. It took the Cincinnati Reds all of four games to match the win total that they had through the first 25 games of 2022. The Reds will try and add to that win total, as they send Luis Cessa to the hill tonight in an attempt to claim their second series of the season, a feat that wasn’t accomplished until May 11 last season.

Cessa, for those of you who don’t remember, came to the Reds from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline in 2021. Cessa, primarily a reliever in New York, has made most of his appearances out of the bullpen with the Reds. However, after the plethora of injuries in 2022, he was forced into the rotation and remains there in 2023. As a starter, Cessa has made 29 appearances and sports a 4.72 career ERA over 135.1 innings pitched. He only threw 6 innings for the Reds in Spring Training, as he spent most of his time with Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

The Cubs will counter with Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski is a right-hander who is making only his 7th appearance as a big leaguer. He is coming off a solid first year where he put up a 2.18 ERA in 33 innings of work. Hopefully the Reds can get to him early tonight and take a little pressure off of Cessa and the bullpen. Go Reds!

Reds Lineup

Looking for another series win❗️



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/wlZexQCvSb — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 4, 2023

Cubs Lineup