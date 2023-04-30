Reds renounce opportunity to sweep Oakland, lose to A’s in walk-off

Here I am again trying not to get caught up in wins and losses with this, the 2023 Cincinnati Reds season.

It was never built to win. It’s not going to feature much winning. The last handful of games, brilliant as they were, came immediately on the heels of a longer stretch of games that were more dreadful on the inverse. Still, it’s hard not to get caught up in the run of things when the fates are on one’s side, and that’s just what the Reds had been riding all week...

...until Sunday.

In a 4-4 game in the Top of the 9th, the Reds put runners on 2B & 3B and had nary an out recorded against them with their 3-4-5 hitters set to step to the plate. Jonathan India then struck out swinging. Tyler Stephenson followed with an ugly K. Henry Ramos then groundout out to 3B, the opportunity was wasted, and karma immediately threw itself on the shoulders of Oakland for the Bottom half of the final frame.

Derek Law tried to get things back in the Reds favor, but a leadoff single was quickly complicated by an error by Matt Reynolds at 1B. That prompted David Bell to summon his closer, Alexis Diaz, who threw a wild pitch before Esteury Ruiz singled home the game’s winning run.

The Reds lost, 5-4, and this one stung for reasons that likely do not need to be piled upon Oakland at this time.

Tony Graphanino that shows just how brutal that 9th inning debauchery truly was to the Reds’ chances of winning

[Link to interactive FanGraphs WPA chart & box score]

Other Notes