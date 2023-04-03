Cincinnati Reds battle back, defeat Chicago Cubs 7-6

There was a distinct worry that the fall-off from the top of the Cincinnati Reds rotation to its back-end would be precipitous. In Connor Overton’s first start of the season on Monday, those fears were certainly not allayed.

An early Overton meatball was clubbed for a 3-run homer by Cody Bellinger to put the Reds in a 3-0 hole against the Chicago Cubs that they eventually climbed out of completely, but Overton’s day ended early - his final line of 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, BB, 5 K on 80 pitches reads just as unispiring now as it did at the time.

Fortunately, Cincinnati’s offense put the screws to Drew Smyly offerings just as often as their counterparts did to Overton, with a 3-run blast by Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game Jason Vosler in the Bottom of the 5th putting the Reds over the top for good. The end result was a 7-6 victory that sent the Reds to a 3-1 record, a far cry from the 3-22 start to a 2022 season that was as miserable a sporting experience as one could possibly fathom.

Go Reds. They are our favorite team!

Tony Graphanino

[Link to interactive FanGraphs WPA chart & box score]

Other Notes