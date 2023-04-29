Rallyin’ Reds rally right past Oakland for 3-2 victory, stretch win streak to five

Despite Hunter Greene striking out 10 Oakland A’s through his 5.0 IP, the Cincinnati Reds trailed on the road in the Coliseum entering the Top of the 9th by a score of 3-2. Fortunately for them, however, they had perhaps the hottest part of their lineup due up and A’s closer Jeurys Familia - who was struggling to find the strike zone - on the mound.

Henry Ramos battled his way to a 1-out walk after an excellent plate appearance, and that set the stage for more patient PAs that went in the Reds favor. Kevin Newman reached on an infield single before Nick Senzel walked to load the bags, and after Jose Barrero fanned on a pitch up and in, Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game Jake Fraley socked a 2-run double off the 1st base bag itself and into RF to flip the scoreboard and put the Reds in the driver’s seat for good.

Alexis Diaz made sure of that with a quick, wicked Bottom of the 9th for the save, and Cincinnati won the series and extended their win streak to an impressive 5 games.

Tony Graphanino

