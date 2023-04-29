Hunter Greene > Oakland A’s green, we hope

Hunter Greene shook off being bonked by a comebacker, signed a contract extension that’ll make him the next face of the Cincinnati Reds, and returned to the mound last Sunday to much fanfare. He looked the part then, big time, firing 6.0 IP of 1 ER ball against the juggernaut Pittsburgh Pirates lineup, though the lack of any Cincinnati offense left him stuck with an individual loss, in case that’s something you still care about for some reason.

Anyway, Greene will get the nod in Saturday’s potential series-clincher against the Oakland A’s after the Reds busted out their clubs and clubbed around Drew Rucinski & Co. for 11 runs and a victory late last night. An effective outing from Greene will leave only Kyle Muller for the Cincinnati Reds to tackle, with the 25 year old lefty starter for the A’s having been tagged for a 7.23 ERA in 5 starts already this year.

First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET, so enjoy a nice late-afternoon beverage or four as the Reds play what will likely be one of their final games in Oakland ever.

Reds Lineup

First pitch at 4:07 PM ET, not 4:06 or 4:08... 4:07!!!



A’s Lineup