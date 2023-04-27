Cincinnati Reds place Wil Myers on injured list in series of roster moves

Wil Myers socked a pair of homers and drove in a handful of runs in a 13-0 thrashing of the Philadelphia Phillies back on April 15th, and his production promptly fell off a cliff thereafter. In 30 PA since that glory day, he compiled a total of 4 hits and a lone walk against 14 K - each of those hits being singles - and today was placed on the injured list with what we can only assume is the same persistent back flare-up he dealt with a few days ago.

The Cincinnati Reds announced that move on Twitter as part of a larger package of moves, and this writer just used the phrase ‘larger package’ before really thinking about the connotations therein.

The #Reds today recalled RHP Casey Legumina from Triple-A Louisville, placed RHP Graham Ashcraft on the bereavement list and placed IF/OF Wil Myers on the injured list (retro to Wednesday).



IF Jason Vosler, who was designated for assignment on Monday to make room on the roster… pic.twitter.com/vpXAP9ew4H — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 27, 2023

Graham Ashcraft pitched rather brilliantly just yesterday given the circumstances, with news eventually coming out that he’d lost his grandmother earlier in the week. While it’s not mentioned by the Reds here, the presumption is that he won’t miss his next start despite landing on the bereavement list.

Casey Legumina returns to bolster the bullpen in the absence of Ashcraft, for now, and you’ll notice in said tweet that the Reds shaved a pair of players off their active roster while activating - for now - only just one. They begin a two-city, six-game road trip on the West Coast tomorrow, however, and you can rest assured they will be adding someone else to their roster before they start their Friday night game in Oakland. Who that may be remains unannounced, but I’m going to go ahead and let my mind do some wandering...

The club also announced that Jason Vosler had cleared waivers and will remain a rosterless depth option for the club at AAA Louisville, for now. Depth never hurts, after all, unless you’re trying to touch the bottom in the deep-end.