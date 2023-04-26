Graham Ashcraft looks to lead Cincinnati Reds to sweep of Texas Rangers

On the heels of a comeback from a 5-1 defecit, the Cincinnati Reds put together an even more remarkable comeback last night. Down 6-0 to the Texas Rangers at one point, the team rallied hard in the Bottom of the 8th, a 2-run Jonathan India single into CF the final poke that propelled them to a 7-6 win, a series win, and to back to back evenings of rather unexpected glory.

Now, they’ll turn to Graham Ashcraft to complete the series sweep of a Rangers club that still sits atop the American League West division at 14-9 overall. And Ashcraft, as we’ve come to know and love, is set and ready to throw heavy heaters and sharp cutters for a day filled with grounders that the Reds will hopefully turn into 27 outs in short order.

Cincinnati’s hitters will be tasked with tackling Jon Gray, the former Colorado Rockies ace whose 6.33 FIP in early action this season suggests he’s been much, much more accessible than his 3.72 ERA.

It’s a matinee affair with a scheduled 12:35 PM ET start time.

Go Reds.

Reds Lineup

Rangers Lineup