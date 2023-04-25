Reds turn to Luke Weaver in hopes to continue momentum from Monday’s win

Some patient late-inning at-bats and TJ Friedl’s 9th inning heroics last night against the Texas Rangers have us talking about the Reds looking for their second straight win instead of avoiding their eighth straight loss tonight. The former sounds much better, doesn’t it? It’s been a rough go of it for the Reds in the last couple of weeks, and it didn’t look like things would get much better until the last 20 minutes or so of last night’s game. Now, we’re looking yet again win our first series since the opener against Pittsburgh.

The Reds will turn to Luke Weaver, who is making his second start of the season. Weaver debuted with the Reds last week in Pittsburgh and pitched well enough, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts. This will be his second career appearance against the Rangers. The Rangers will counter with Martin Perez. Perez is in his second season in his second stint with the Rangers, and he’s having a solid start to his 2023 season. He’s made 4 appearances spanning 21.1 innings and has allowed 8 runs on 9 hits with 7 walks and 19 strikeouts. His only other appearance against the Reds came way back in 2013 where he threw 6.2 shutout innings in a Rangers’ victory.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT. Go Reds.

Cincinnati Lineup

Texas Lineup