TJ Friedl’s walk-off hit gives Cincinnati Reds a win, some hope, and a breath of fresh air

The Cincinnati Reds needed a win in the worst way, some big hits in the worst way, an absolute hammer of a performance by one of their burgeoning aces in the worst way.

They didn’t get all of that on Monday night against the Texas Rangers. In fact, they barely got any of it, but they managed to cobble their way back into a game that once seemed lost thanks to some timely poor accuracy from the Rangers bullpen and, eventually, a big hit from Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game TJ Friedl.

Nick Lodolo struggled for the second straight game. Spencer Steer managed to coax a 2-run triple just past the outstretched glove of a Texas outfielder for the first near-homer of the last forever, but that didn’t come in the game’s biggest situation. They walked twice with the bases loaded in the 8th inning, which was nice, but another homerless game still stands out as they stumble through their power outage. Still, they managed to battle their way out of a hole and to an eventual 7-6 win courtesy of Friedl, who smacked a single into RF to score Jonathan India in the Bottom of the 9th to end Cincinnati’s 6-game skid.

Was it a relief? You betcha.

Cathartic? Absolutely.

Indicative that the recent spell of poor form was just an aberration? I wouldn’t go that far.

Still, it was a win in the win column and a reason for the latest episode of Walks Will Haunt to sound, for a minute, at least a bit more positive. You can listen to that by smashing the play button below, or by doing so after following this here link. ARF and BK joined me to catch up on the latest in the world of the Reds up to, including, and beyond this particular win, and just where the Reds stand at the moment.

