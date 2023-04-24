 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cincinnati Reds call up Henry Ramos, designate Jason Vosler for assignment

Goodnight, sweet prince.

By Wick Terrell
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It is perhaps cold comfort to acknowledge that without the contributions of Jason Vosler, the 2023 Cincinnati Reds may well have started their season with just 4 wins in their first 22 games.

Is that conjecture on my part? Sure it is, though without his timely dingers in the first two weeks of the season, some of the precious few wins compiled by these Reds would have been much, much harder to come by.

Of course, Vosler’s production hit the skids in a terrible way shortly thereafter, and after going just 5 for 47 since April 7th, the Reds designated him for assignment on Monday.

Replacing Vosler on the roster will be Henry Ramos, who nearly made the club out of spring camp after a stint in the World Baseball Classic with Team Puerto Rico. He’s been hitting the ball well for AAA Louisville of late, too, riding a 7-game hitting streak in which he’s gone 10 for 17 with a pair of homers.

Seeing as Ramos is an outfielder only, this will likely end up pushing Wil Myers to 1B more often than not while we wait for the return of Joey Votto.

