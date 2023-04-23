The Reds did that thing where they lost again on Sunday in Pittsburgh

Back on the mound for the first time since a) taking a comebacker off the leg and b) signing a long-term contract extension to be the new face of the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene looked the part on Sunday. The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game pitched well enough to dust off that award after yesterday’s absence, firing 6.0 IP of ER ball, yielding just 4 hits and a pair of walks against 6 K.
The lone run he allowed, however, proved to be enough for the Pittsburgh Pirates as the putrid Cincinnati offense went yet another day without providing any punch, at all. The Pirates later added-on an insurance run in the Bottom of the 8th off reliever Fernando Cruz to seal the deal and send the Reds to a 2-0 loss.
That wrapped up a 4-game sweep. It marked the 6th consecutive loss for the Reds, too.
Where ya gonna go?
Tony Graphanino
Other Notes
- The Reds can take no solace in their foibles today, as the red-hot Texas Rangers are next up on their schedule. They’re fresh off a funkin’ 18-3 beat down of the lowly Oakland A’s yesterday and entered play on Sunday 13-7 and atop the AL West. Then they get the San Diego Padres, who are pretty much the only team on the planet who activey invested more money into their team than Texas.
- Spencer Steer earned the coveted Golden Sombrero today.
- The Reds have not homered in any of their last 6 games.
- Tomorrow’s series opener against Texas will feature Nick Lodolo, at least. He’ll share the bump with Nathan Eovaldi, with first pitch set for 6:40 PM ET.
