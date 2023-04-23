The Reds did that thing where they lost again on Sunday in Pittsburgh

Back on the mound for the first time since a) taking a comebacker off the leg and b) signing a long-term contract extension to be the new face of the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene looked the part on Sunday. The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game pitched well enough to dust off that award after yesterday’s absence, firing 6.0 IP of ER ball, yielding just 4 hits and a pair of walks against 6 K.

The lone run he allowed, however, proved to be enough for the Pittsburgh Pirates as the putrid Cincinnati offense went yet another day without providing any punch, at all. The Pirates later added-on an insurance run in the Bottom of the 8th off reliever Fernando Cruz to seal the deal and send the Reds to a 2-0 loss.

That wrapped up a 4-game sweep. It marked the 6th consecutive loss for the Reds, too.

Where ya gonna go?

Tony Graphanino

[Link to interactive FanGraphs WPA chart & box score]

Other Notes