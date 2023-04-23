Game 22: Reds at Pirates (1:35 PM ET) - Greene vs. Velasquez

Hunter Greene is on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds today as they look to avoid an illustrious four-game sweep at the hands of the rival Pittsburgh Pirates.
First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.
Go Reds! They’re still somebody’s favorite team, probably!
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|PIRATES
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Tucupita Marcano - 2B
|Spencer Steer - DH
|Andrew McCutchen - DH
|Jake Fraley - RF
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Wil Myers - 1B
|Jack Suwinski - LF
|Stuart Fairchild - LF
|Rodolfo Castro - SS
|Jason Vosler - 3B
|Canaan Smith-Njigba - RF
|Jose Barrero - SS
|Ji Hwan Bae - CF
|Luke Maile - C
|Jason Delay - C
|Hunter Greene - RHP
|Vince Velasquez - RHP
Loading comments...