 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 22: Reds at Pirates (1:35 PM ET) - Greene vs. Velasquez

Can Cincinnati salvage a win in Pittsburgh?

By Wick Terrell
/ new
Clean Sweep Broom Label Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Hunter Greene is on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds today as they look to avoid an illustrious four-game sweep at the hands of the rival Pittsburgh Pirates.

First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

Go Reds! They’re still somebody’s favorite team, probably!

Today's Lineups

REDS PIRATES
Jonathan India - 2B Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
TJ Friedl - CF Tucupita Marcano - 2B
Spencer Steer - DH Andrew McCutchen - DH
Jake Fraley - RF Carlos Santana - 1B
Wil Myers - 1B Jack Suwinski - LF
Stuart Fairchild - LF Rodolfo Castro - SS
Jason Vosler - 3B Canaan Smith-Njigba - RF
Jose Barrero - SS Ji Hwan Bae - CF
Luke Maile - C Jason Delay - C
Hunter Greene - RHP Vince Velasquez - RHP

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...