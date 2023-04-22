If losing games by one run is cool, consider the Reds Miles Davis

The Cincinnati Reds entered play on Saturday with a 1-6 record in games decided by a lone run. That record got worse, unfortunately, as Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen conspired to send them to a 1-7 record in such affairs with a 2-1 victory at Cincinnati’s expense.

To the credit of Luis Cessa, he responded from the absolute shellacking given him in his last outing to allow just 2 ER in 4.2 IP, with the first run of the game he allowed coming after some iffy defense in CF by Jose Barrero turned a base-hit by Ke’Bryan Hayes into a triple.

The good news in this one? The Cincinnati bullpen looked cromulent, with Buck Farmer, Alex Young, Lucas Sims, and Alexis Diaz combining for 3.1 IP of scoreless ball.

The bad news? The offense, once again, looked completely overmatched, even with 84 year old Rich Hill on the mound.

These two clubs will go at one another again on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1:35 PM ET. Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds opposit veteran righty Vince Velasquez.

Go Reds, any time now.

[Link to interactive FanGraphs WPA chart & box score]