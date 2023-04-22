 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 21: Reds at Pirates (6:35 PM ET, or whenever the rain allows) - Cessa vs. Hill

Go Reds

By Wick Terrell
Washington Nationals v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Emilee Chinn/Cincinnati Reds/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will likely play ball this evening, even though the rain has temporarily postponed the start time.

Luis Cessa. Rich Hill.

Baseball.

Today's Lineups

REDS PIRATES
Jonathan India - 2B Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
Spencer Steer - 3B Bryan Reynolds - LF
Stuart Fairchild - LF Connor Joe - 1B
Tyler Stephenson - DH Carlos Santana - DH
Wil Myers - 1B Jack Suwinski - RF
Kevin Newman - SS Rodolfo Castro - SS
Nick Senzel - RF Ji Hwan Bae - CF
Jose Barrero - CF Tucupita Marcano - 2B
Curt Casali - C Austin Hedges - C
Luis Cessa - RHP Rich Hill - LHP

