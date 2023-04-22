Game 21: Reds at Pirates (6:35 PM ET, or whenever the rain allows) - Cessa vs. Hill

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will likely play ball this evening, even though the rain has temporarily postponed the start time.
Luis Cessa. Rich Hill.
Baseball.
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|PIRATES
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Bryan Reynolds - LF
|Stuart Fairchild - LF
|Connor Joe - 1B
|Tyler Stephenson - DH
|Carlos Santana - DH
|Wil Myers - 1B
|Jack Suwinski - RF
|Kevin Newman - SS
|Rodolfo Castro - SS
|Nick Senzel - RF
|Ji Hwan Bae - CF
|Jose Barrero - CF
|Tucupita Marcano - 2B
|Curt Casali - C
|Austin Hedges - C
|Luis Cessa - RHP
|Rich Hill - LHP
