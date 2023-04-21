Cincinnati Reds offense quiet again in 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds didn’t get the best out of Graham Ashcraft on Friday evening against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the big righty grinded through 5.0 IP of 2 ER ball to keep them in a game they, at one point, tied up at 2-2.

Alas, a late 2-out error by Jose Barrero that allowed a third Pirate run and a subsequent insurance run in the Bottom of the 7th off Ian Gibaut gave Pittsburgh all the offense they would need on a day the Cincinnati bats mostly fell silent once again.

Nick Senzel sliced an RBI-single into RF, which was cool. Tyler Stephenson socked a long single off the outfield wall, which was similarly cool. TJ Friedl, tonight’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game, singled and rifled home a perfect throw from LF to nail a Pirate runner at the plate and keep the game moderately closer - also, quite cool.

In the end, however, it was another loss. This one went into the books at 4-2, Pittsburgh.

Tony Graphanino

[Link to interactive FanGraphs WPA chart & box score]

Other Notes