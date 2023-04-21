It’s Graham Ashcraft’s turn to get the Cincinnati Reds back on the rails

Losers of 3 in a row, 7 of their last 10, and 11 of their last 15, the Cincinnati Reds are spiraling downwards once again. Currently mired in the cellar of the National League Central and searching for an identity, it’s once again paramount that they get an ace-caliber start from one of their Big Three pitchers after recent outings from Nick Lodolo (barreled lasers galore) and Hunter Greene (a wicked comebacker off the shin) went nowhere close to the plan.

Enter Graham Ashcraft, who’ll toe the rubber for the Reds tonight on the road in Pittsburgh against the Pirates and who will be tasked with pulling the entire team back on-course.

Doug has been simply brilliant in the early going, owning a 1.15 WHIP and 1.42 ERA through his first three starts. That kind of outing might be just what the Cincinnati offense needs given that it has struggled mightily to put runs on the board of late. Said offense will get the chance to turn that around against Pirates starter Mitch Keller, who was tagged for 4 ER in 4.2 IP against the Reds on Opening Day.

First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET again tonight.

Reds Lineup

Doug on the bump tonight in Pittsburgh.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/tZvgDW6f35 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 21, 2023

Pirates Lineup