Game 19: Reds at Pirates (6:35 PM ET) - Weaver vs. Contreras

Luke dukes it out with Roansy.

By Wick Terrell
Star Wars Lego - Luke Skywalker

The last place Cincinnati Reds try to fend off the surging Pittsburgh Pirates, a sentence I wasn’t sure made sense as fact until I triple checked it.

Luke Weaver will take the mound for the first time in a big league game for the Reds, while Roansy Contreras will start for the Buccos.

Go Reds! They were once potentially Ron Gant’s favorite team!

Today's Lineups

REDS PIRATES
Jonathan India - 2B Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
TJ Friedl - LF Bryan Reynolds - LF
Spencer Steer - 3B Andrew McCutchen - DH
Jake Fraley - RF Carlos Santana - 1B
Tyler Stephenson - C Connor Joe - RF
Wil Myers - DH Jack Suwinski - CF
Jason Vosler - 1B Rodolfo Castro - SS
Nick Senzel - CF Ji Hwan Bae - 2B
Jose Barrero - SS Austin Hedges - C
Luke Weaver - RHP Roansy Contreras - RHP

