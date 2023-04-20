Game 19: Reds at Pirates (6:35 PM ET) - Weaver vs. Contreras

The last place Cincinnati Reds try to fend off the surging Pittsburgh Pirates, a sentence I wasn’t sure made sense as fact until I triple checked it.
Luke Weaver will take the mound for the first time in a big league game for the Reds, while Roansy Contreras will start for the Buccos.
Go Reds! They were once potentially Ron Gant’s favorite team!
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|PIRATES
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
|TJ Friedl - LF
|Bryan Reynolds - LF
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Andrew McCutchen - DH
|Jake Fraley - RF
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Connor Joe - RF
|Wil Myers - DH
|Jack Suwinski - CF
|Jason Vosler - 1B
|Rodolfo Castro - SS
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Ji Hwan Bae - 2B
|Jose Barrero - SS
|Austin Hedges - C
|Luke Weaver - RHP
|Roansy Contreras - RHP
