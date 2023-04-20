The Luke Weaver Era begins as Reds travel to face Pittsburgh Pirates

Since dropping 2 of 3 to the Cincinnati Reds in the season’s first series, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been absurdly hot. They’ve won 11 of 16 since, have a +19 run differential, and will play host to the Reds over the next four days fresh of an absolute smashing of the Colorado Rockies, as one does.

Of course, the Reds will finally be able to lean on big free agent pitching signing Luke Weaver, who earned that honor by being basically the only free agent pitching signing over the winter. After shrugging off a forearm issue that delayed his season debut, he was activated earlier today (with Levi Stoudt being sent back to AAA) and will toe the rubber for the Reds first this evening.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, will send tantalyzing youngster Roansy Contreras to the mound who is one of the few Pirates still looking to get a foothold on this season. The former Top 100 prospect and Futures Game participant is still just 23 year old, however, and has the arsenal to make that happen at any moment.

The Reds will also welcome Spencer Steer back to the lineup after missing a few days with some knee pain.

First pitch in Pittsburgh is set for 6:35 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Pirates Lineup