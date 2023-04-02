All hail Graham Ashcraft, King of the Reds series victory over the Pirates

After teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo flashed elite stuff in the first two games of the Cincinnati Reds season, all eyes turned to Graham Ashcraft to see if the third head of the team’s pitching monster could shine as brightly. After teammates Greene and Lodolo struggled early with high pitch counts and failed to get deep into their games, all eyes turned to Ashcraft to see if he could save the bullpen a bit, too.

Neither was a problem for the burly righty, who needed just 95 pitches to fire 7 IP of excellence, yielding a lone ER on 4 H and a walk while fanning 6 (and inducing 9 groundouts, as is custom with his repertoire. It was enough to earn the Reds a 3-1 victory on Sunday thanks the backing of TJ Friedl and Jason Vosler with homers, and the Reds will now welcome the Chicago Cubs to GABP on Monday with a winning record on their card.

Graham, congrats on the first Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game nod of the 2023 season. Here’s to many more.

Tony Graphanino

