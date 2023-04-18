BREAKING: Reds’ sign Hunter Greene to 6-year, $53 million extension

The Cincinnati Reds took all of us by surprise this afternoon, when it was announced that they would be signing right-hander Hunter Greene to a six-year, $53 million contract extension.

The 22 year-old pitcher is in his second big league season and has had a solid start to his career. He put up a 4.47 ERA in 28 games in 2022 and that was enough for him to be named as the Opening Day starter this season, the youngest to hold that title since 1980. The official announcement by the Reds states that the contract is guaranteed through 2028 with a $2 million buyout and $21 million team option for 2029. According to C. Trent Rosecrans, there are escalators in the contract for both 2028 and 2029 that could see the contract max out at just over $91 million.

This is the first of presumably many announcements we will see this season, as Greene’s contract is the first guaranteed salary beyond the 2023 season.