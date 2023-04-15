Cincinnati Reds crush Phillies behind two Wil Myers homers, superb Graham Ashcraft

With players on both the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies wearing #42 on Jackie Robinson Day, the Reds put together their most complete performance of the young season.
It was easy for Graham Ashcraft, who got the start and fired 6.0 IP of scoreless ball. He worked his 100 mph heater around the zone expertly with a mix of his cutter and slider, scattering 4 hits and 4 walks against 4 K in a easy-peasy 89 pitch performance. And before the Reds played add-on against non-pitcher Josh Harrison in the Bottom of the 8th, Wil Myers socked a pair of homers and drove in 5 to put this game effectively on-ice long before the final out was recorded. For that, he earned today’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game, finishing with a 4-hit day that landed only a triple shy of a cycle.
The final score: 13-0, and just like that the Reds have a +6 run differential on the season.
Other Notes
- Prior to the game, the Reds placed Connor Overton on the 15-day IL with an elbow strain and called-up reliever Casey Legumina to take his place. Legumina eventually made his big league debut in this one, firing 2.0 IP of scoreless ball with a hit, a walk, and a trio of Ks.
- Luke Weaver is also poised to rejoin the Reds after making a rehab start with AAA Louisville last night. His next start on regular rest would coincide with the void left by Overton, and he’s already in Cincinnati prepping to be activated for it.
- Speaking of players who are now back in Cincinnati via Louisville, Joey Votto was in the dugout today. His rehab stint with Louisville has been concluded given the 20-day limit was nearing, but he’s apparently not ready just yet to rejoin the club. He’ll continue to rehab in Cincinnati for an undisclosed time, per the Reds.
- The Reds and Phils will wrap this series tomorrow with a 1:40 PM ET scheduled start. Aaron Nola will take the mound for Philadelphia opposite Cincinnati’s Luis Cessa to begin.
