Cincinnati Reds crush Phillies behind two Wil Myers homers, superb Graham Ashcraft

With players on both the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies wearing #42 on Jackie Robinson Day, the Reds put together their most complete performance of the young season.

It was easy for Graham Ashcraft, who got the start and fired 6.0 IP of scoreless ball. He worked his 100 mph heater around the zone expertly with a mix of his cutter and slider, scattering 4 hits and 4 walks against 4 K in a easy-peasy 89 pitch performance. And before the Reds played add-on against non-pitcher Josh Harrison in the Bottom of the 8th, Wil Myers socked a pair of homers and drove in 5 to put this game effectively on-ice long before the final out was recorded. For that, he earned today’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game, finishing with a 4-hit day that landed only a triple shy of a cycle.

The final score: 13-0, and just like that the Reds have a +6 run differential on the season.

Tony Graphanino

[Link to interactive FanGraphs WPA chart and box score]

Other Notes