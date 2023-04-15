 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 14: Reds vs. Phillies (4:10 PM ET) - Ashcraft vs. Strahm

Go Reds.

By Wick Terrell
/ new
Ash Tree Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds play host to the Philadelphia Phillies once again this afternoon, and do so with Graham Ashcraft sharing the bump with Matt Strahm.

First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES REDS
Bryson Stott - 2B Jonathan India - 2B
Trea Turner - SS Spencer Steer - 3B
Kyle Schwarber - DH Stuart Fairchild - RF
Nick Castellanos - RF Tyler Stephenson - DH
Brandon Marsh - CF Wil Myers - 1B
Alec Bohm - 1B Nick Senzel - CF
Jake Cave - LF TJ Friedl - LF
Edmundo Sosa - 3B Jose Barrero - SS
Garrett Stubbs - C Curt Casali - C
Matt Strahm - LHP Graham Ashcraft - RHP

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...