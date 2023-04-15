Game 14: Reds vs. Phillies (4:10 PM ET) - Ashcraft vs. Strahm

The Cincinnati Reds play host to the Philadelphia Phillies once again this afternoon, and do so with Graham Ashcraft sharing the bump with Matt Strahm.
First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.
Today's Lineups
|PHILLIES
|REDS
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Trea Turner - SS
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Kyle Schwarber - DH
|Stuart Fairchild - RF
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Tyler Stephenson - DH
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Wil Myers - 1B
|Alec Bohm - 1B
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Jake Cave - LF
|TJ Friedl - LF
|Edmundo Sosa - 3B
|Jose Barrero - SS
|Garrett Stubbs - C
|Curt Casali - C
|Matt Strahm - LHP
|Graham Ashcraft - RHP
