It’s Graham Ashcraft’s turn to rescue the Cincinnati Reds

While the first week of this Cincinnati Reds season looked infinitely rosier than last year’s, or 2018’s, the most recent run of form has been something of a throwback to those frustrating times.

While the Reds have rarely been bonked out of games early, they’ve been bonked out of them often, losers of 7 of their last 9 overall that’s put them once again in the cellar of the National League Central. Fortunately, they’ve got one of the more promising young arms in the game to turn to this afternoon to stem that tide, as Graham Ashcraft will toe the rubber with hopes of shutting down the Philadelphia Phillies in Great American Ball Park.

Ashcraft’s heavy cutter and buckling slider have served him will in 13.0 IP across his pair of 2023 starts, and that combo will be needed to keep Kyle Schwarber from doing things today that make us reminded from whence he came. The Reds offense, meanwhile, will be tasked with getting to lefty Matt Strahm, who’ll make his third start of the season already after beginning the year in the back of Philadelphia’s bullpen.

Strahm has yet to allow a run in 10.0 IP overall, so that’s a sparkly round number the Reds can look to wreck early and often today.

First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Go Reds! They might be Ruben Mateo’s favorite team!

Reds Lineup

Phillies Lineup