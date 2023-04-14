Cincinnati Reds break streak of losing games by only one run in five run loss to Phillies

After losing by a lone run in their final loss of the road series in Philadelphia, the Cincinnati Reds traveled to Atlanta only to lose all three games of their series vs. the Braves by one run, respectively.

It was painful, if you let it be. This season is all about the future and not today, remember, but getting that close that many times in a single week only to have the tables turned does tend to get a bit frustrating regardless of circumstance.

Their streak of three straight losses of any kind ended in yesterday’s win over Philadelphia, but they carried a streak of ‘all the of the last four games they had lost had been of the one-run variety’ into Friday’s game against Philly still. That ended with aplomb, however, as the Reds were rocked early and late in an 8-3 loss that seemed mostly a foregone conclusion from the outset.

Connor Overton yielded a run in the Top of the 1st and eventually exited after 3.0 IP of 5 ER ball. And while the bullpen held strong for 4.0 initial scoreless frames, the Phillies finally kicked in their teeth with a 3-run Top of the 9th off Fernando Cruz that let the paint dry on the visitor half of the scoreboard. The Reds did rally for a run in the Bottom of the 9th courtesy of an Edmundo Sosa throwing error, a wild pitch, and a sac fly, but that only worked their way into an 8-3 loss.

Graham Ashcraft will face off with Matt Strahm when these two go back at it again tomorrow, with first pitch set for 4:10 PM ET.