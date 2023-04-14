Reds vs. Phillies preview: The Overton-Walker Rematch

The Cincinnati Reds returned home last night after a tough road trip and reversed their fortunes, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in a 6-2 victory. They have a great chance to secure a series split, as Connor Overton looks to got on the right track. This will be the second time he has faced this Phillies team in the last week, as he allowed 4 runs in 4 innings of work in a Reds’ victory this past Sunday. Overton has had a difficult go of it in the early stages of 2023, as he has failed to pitch more than 4 innings in either of his 2 starts and has allowed at least 4 runs in each of those starts. Funnily enough, the Reds came out victorious in both games.

His opponent, Taijuan Walker, will also be familiar, as he was the one who toed the rubber on the other side last Sunday. Walker has allowed 6 runs over 9 innings of work over 2 starts this season. 2 of those runs came against the Reds last Sunday, as he lasted 4.2 innings while walking 5 and striking out 5 in the start. Hopefully the Reds can be patient and get to him early to start a little winning streak. Go Reds!

Cincinnati Lineup

Friday night at the yard!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/L5UBtW6XpY — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 14, 2023

Philadelphia Lineup