Game 12: Reds vs. Phillies (6:40 PM ET) - Lodolo vs. Falter

It’s the Cincinnati Reds.
It’s the Philadelphia Phillies.
It’s baseball, or something similar, coming your way tonight.
Today's Lineups
|PHILLIES
|REDS
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Jonathan India - DH
|Trea Turner - SS
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Stuart Fairchild - LF
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Tyler Stephenson - 1B
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Wil Myers - RF
|Alec Bohm - 1B
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Josh Harrison - DH
|Kevin Newman - 2B
|Edmundo Sosa - 3B
|Curt Casali - C
|Cristian Pache - CF
|Jose Barrero - SS
|Bailey Falter - LHP
|Nick Lodolo - LHP
