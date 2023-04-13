 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 12: Reds vs. Phillies (6:40 PM ET) - Lodolo vs. Falter

Back on home turf.

By Wick Terrell
Cincinnati Reds v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It’s the Cincinnati Reds.

It’s the Philadelphia Phillies.

It’s baseball, or something similar, coming your way tonight.

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES REDS
Bryson Stott - 2B Jonathan India - DH
Trea Turner - SS Spencer Steer - 3B
Kyle Schwarber - LF Stuart Fairchild - LF
Nick Castellanos - RF Tyler Stephenson - 1B
J.T. Realmuto - C Wil Myers - RF
Alec Bohm - 1B Nick Senzel - CF
Josh Harrison - DH Kevin Newman - 2B
Edmundo Sosa - 3B Curt Casali - C
Cristian Pache - CF Jose Barrero - SS
Bailey Falter - LHP Nick Lodolo - LHP

