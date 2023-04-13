Nick Senzel starts in CF as Reds stack righties against lefty Bailey Falter, Phillies

The Cincinnati Reds return to Great American Ball Park today to engage the Philadelphia Phillies for the second time in a week. Last time, of course, the series was in Philly, and it began a brutal 1-5 road trip for the Reds that saw them lose 4 consecutive games by a single run, respectively.

The hope is that a return to their stomping grounds will give them a leg-up against the competition, and that maybe, just maybe, the bullpen can hold its ground when their batsmen bat last. They’ll also be welcoming back Nick Senzel, who was activated earlier in the day and will start in CF as the Reds take on lefty Bailey Falter this evening.

As expected, the Reds have stacked righties to begin the game, as manager David Bell will continue to play platoon matchups as often as he can.

It’ll be Nick Lodolo taking the mound for the Reds this evening, and he’ll already be making the 4th start of his career against the Phillies. He has looked the part of a legitimate ace in the early going, and we’ll see if he can mix up his repertoire to keep the same opponent he faced last time out on their heels.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Go Reds! They’re Rolando Roomes’ favorite team!

Reds Lineup

Phillies Lineup