Hunter Greene takes the mound as the Reds try to avoid sweep in Atlanta

It has been a rough few days for our beloved Cincinnati Reds. After getting off to a solid 3-1 start, the Reds have now lost 4 of their last 5 games, most of which have been close losses. They look to bounce back after their comeback attempt fell just short on Tuesday night in a 7-6 loss. Now, they look to avoid their first sweep of the season in tonight’s finale in Atlanta.

Hunter Greene will step on the mound hoping for better results than his first two outings. He comes into the night having thrown 8 innings on the season, and has failed to make it out of the 5th inning in both starts after struggling some with his command. His last start against the Phillies was a little better, as he went 4.2 innings and allowed 2 runs with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. He faces another tall task against a solid Atlanta Braves roster, and an even better opposing pitcher.

Braves’ starter Spencer Strider has picked up right where he left off after a fantastic 2022 season. He has thrown 11 innings over 2 starts this year, allowing only 3 runs while walking 6 and striking out 18. He has made 2 appearances against the Reds in his career (1 start) and dominated in those appearances. He has thrown 8 innings and allowed only 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 16. Hopefully the Reds’ can get to him tonight and get out of Atlanta with a win. Go Reds!

Cincinnati Lineup

Hunter Greene takes the mound for the series finale.



Atlanta Lineup