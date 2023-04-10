Graham Ashcraft returns to the mound for Reds series opener in Atlanta

Graham Ashcraft has made precisely one (1) start this season and is currently valued at 0.5 bWAR (zero point five bee-war) for the year. If he kept up the work from his season opener for, say, 36 starts, he’d be the kind of record-breaking starting pitcher that could carry any franchise out of a rebuild.

Early season numbers are fun, aren’t they? Especially if you know how to math!

Ashcraft will try to replicate his early success after an additional day of rest, with his scheduled appearance this evening against the Atlanta Braves kicking off the Cincinnati Reds next series. They dropped 2 of 3 in Philadelphia on the first leg of their road trip, and their get right series upcoming isn’t going to be any easier.

The Braves will counter with Bryce Elder, who was dominant in his own right in his season opener on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals. Clearly he’ll be up against a more formidable juggernaut this evening, so surely he’ll have his work cut out for him.

First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET. Go Reds! They’re the favorite team of most of the area where Dan Uggla grew up!

Reds Lineup

Braves Lineup