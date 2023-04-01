Reds vs. Pirates, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Matchup

I won’t go hyperbolic and suggest that the wait for Cincinnati Reds baseball since the last time they played felt just as long as the wait prior, but it’s hard not to feel the last 42-ish hours have taken a lifetime. After their Opening Day stumble against the Pittsburgh Pirates, we’ve been forced to wait patiently for GABP to be rocking - on some level - once again.

That comes this afternoon in the form of Nick Lodolo, who’ll be making his season debut after a stellar 2.7 bWAR rookie season that saw him finish 6th in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. The co-leader of the Reds staff will be tasked with guiding the Reds hopefully past their peers the Pirates and getting into the win column on the season.

To do so, the Reds will have to get past crafty 77 year old lefty Rich Hill, and have carved out a righty-heavy lineup on the day to do so. Dick Mountain is still a mighty formidable climb, and the Reds will have their work cut out for them, but I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that today will mark a day for the offense to explode.

First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET. Details below!

News

After having been designated for assignment while setting the Opening Day roster, Nick Solak was traded by the Cincinnati Reds to the Seattle Mariners last night in what amounts to the 1,078th trade between the two clubs in the last five minutes.

The Reds received some cold, hard cash in return for Solak.

AAA Louisville had their would-be season opener rained out last night in Nashville, meaning they’ll play two today to kick off their season. When they do, they’ll have a familiar name in their lineup...

Roster Moves

The #Reds today sent 1B Joey Votto to Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/m8L4Kflgkn — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 1, 2023

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0)

4:10 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Pittsburgh Lineup

Game 2 in Cincinnati.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/0sbSAPPzZE — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 1, 2023

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Nick Lodolo - (2022 stats) 4-7, 3.66 ERA, 19 G, 103.1 IP, 131/39 K/BB

PIT: Rich Hill - (2022 stats) 8-7, 4.27 ERA, 26 G, 124.1 IP, 109/37 K/BB