Cactus League, Game 14 - The Gang takes on the Cubs

You’ll get to see Hunter Greene on the mound.

You’ll get to watch Elly De La Cruz play shortstop and buzz around the bases faster than anyone in recent memory.

You’ll probably get to watch Ian Happ sock a homer, because that’s just what Ian Happ does when the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds, an event that’s happening once again this afternoon. This time, it’ll be in Mesa, as the Cubs will play host to the Reds at their Sloan Park stadium.

Jameson Taillon will toe the rubber for the south-siders, while the new-look Cubs will also roll out the likes of Dansby Swanson, Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer, and Yan Gomes (among others). It will truly be a matchup of NL Central rivals pursuing divergent paths, as while the Reds chose to back up their miserable 2022 season with a youth movement that has little promise for wins in 2023, the Cubs spent big on proven big leaguers to expedite their rebuild.

So it goes.

First pitch is set for 3:05 PM ET, and you’ll be able to watch the action on MLB.tv via the Cubs broadcast, should you choose.

Reds Lineup