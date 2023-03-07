Cactus League, Game 12ish - Reds host Big Friendly Giants like they’re Sophie

Big Friendly Graham Ashcraft will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds today in Goodyear Ballpark, and he’ll do so with the task of hucking bowling balls past San Francisco Giants at roughly knee-level. Put the defense to work with a heavy dose of grounders, Graham. They could use the practice!

The Reds will roll out a lineup that, if you squint a bit, looks sneakily like one you could feasibly see if not on Opening Day at some point very shortly thereafter. There’s a top of the order featuring Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson at 1B, Wil Myers serving as the DH, and Jake Fraley’s beard in a corner outfield spot. There’s Chad Pinder playing wherever the lineup needs a hole plugged, while each of TJ Friedl, Kevin Newman, and Spencer Steer get run, too. Heck, it’s even got Luke Maile behind the plate to block any stray Ashcraft bowling balls, something he’s quite good at!

Is it the best lineup the Reds can muster at the moment? No!

Is it a lineup that would absolutely look like one in a getaway day matinee? Yes!

That’s what’s in store today. Today’s lineup, which I literally just wrote out in word form above, is listed among the entire travel roster below courtesy of a fine tweetin’ effort from our friend Doug Gray.

First pitch is set for the minute following 3:04 PM ET.