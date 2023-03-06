Cactus League After Dark - Reds/Rockies under the lights in Goodyear

Finally, a night game for the Cincinnati Reds in spring training!

It’s the kind of thing that’ll get you giddy for real, regular season baseball right until you realize that it’s not going to be televised anywhere. Rats!

You’ll be able to follow along via gameday and with the radio feed from 700 WLW, if that’s your thing late on a Monday evening in early March, so at least there’s some solace there. If you do so, you’ll get to hear how Chase Anderson’s start goes as he vies for a spot somewhere on the team’s Opening Day pitching staff, a sentence that should get you slightly less giddy than the concept of night baseball.

Anyway, it’s a bit of a mixed/matched lineup after a weekend slate full of split-squad games, as many of the will-be regulars for the Reds are getting the day off after playing in back to back days. Still, there’s some big time talent that’ll be on display, as the likes of Will Benson and Allan Cerda may well sock 500 foot homers while Jose Barrero dazzles with the glove at short. On top of that, Christian Encarnacion-Strand gets another start at 1B in his darkhorse quest to break camp with the big league Reds, something he’s doing as perhaps the single hottest hitter in any spring camp anywhere right now.

First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

Reds Lineup